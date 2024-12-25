Web Leftovers
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Martin Thompson: Expanding what HTTPS means
So you have a device, maybe IoT, or just something that sits in a home somewhere. You want to be able to talk to it with HTTPS.
Recall Zooko’s “meaningful, unique, decentralized” naming trichotomy. HTTPS chooses to drop “decentralized”, relying on DNS as central control.
-
Linuxiac ☛ FreshRSS 1.25: Enhanced UI, Improved Search, and Better Database Support
The FreshRSS team has just unveiled version 1.25 of this popular self-hosted RSS feed aggregator, which includes many improvements and new features.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kevin Fenzi: Hello from nikola
Hello again everyone.
After using wordpress for more than 20 years, I finally decided it was time to move off of it. I'm not really happy about the recent turmoil from the upstream wordpress folks, and I didn't think there was too much value over just moving to a static generator as so many have before me.
-
DEV Community ☛ Divine Attah-Ohiemi: Seamless Transitions: Mastering Apache Redirects for a Smooth Hugo Migration
This week, I dove into setting up redirects with Apache to make the transition to Hugo's multilingual system smoother. The challenge? Ensuring that all those old links still worked while I migrated to the new URL format.
For instance, I needed to redirect:
/es/distrib to /distrib/index.es.html
/es/social_contract to /social_contract.es.html
/es/intro/about to /intro/about.es.html
/da to /index.da.html
-