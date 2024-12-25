The default entrypoint for information about your open source project is of course the README file. Code forges usually render it directly onto your repo’s main page, so it serves as sort of a secondary, mostly-text-only static webpage for your project.

Most of them that I see are startlingly bad because they are missing key data points about the project. Assuming knowledge about things in your reader that they don’t have displays a jarring lack of empathy. You’re really close to your project; most visitors to your README are being exposed to it for the first time and have zero context whatsoever.