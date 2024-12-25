Programming Leftovers
-
Jeffrey Paul ☛ Jeffrey Paul: README HOWTO
The default entrypoint for information about your open source project is of course the README file. Code forges usually render it directly onto your repo’s main page, so it serves as sort of a secondary, mostly-text-only static webpage for your project.
Most of them that I see are startlingly bad because they are missing key data points about the project. Assuming knowledge about things in your reader that they don’t have displays a jarring lack of empathy. You’re really close to your project; most visitors to your README are being exposed to it for the first time and have zero context whatsoever.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Converting a subversion repo to git
This is not finished. It has been posted for review. When this paragraph is gone, the post is finished.
I’ve wanted to convert my subversion repos to git for years. It’s never been a high priority. But here we go.
-
Rlang ☛ Calling C++ functions from R using Rcpp
If you are an R/RStudio user and you are learning C/C++ then this blog post may be interesting. Suppose that you’ve written a function in C/C++ (or even a whole program). You know how to run your code from the command line, passing in arguments and so on. However, this is not necessarily very convenient. Wouldn’t it be nice to have your C/C++ functionality available in R? Well you can. In a few easy steps (using Rcpp) you can make your C/C++ functions available in R/RStudio.
This blog post describes the steps required. I won’t dwell too much on the technicalities. The details are covered elsewhere: Rcpp. What I’m interested in here is setting up an Rcpp package that can call C++ functions from R/RStudio.
-
Rlang ☛ How to Transform Data in R (Log, Square Root, Cube Root)
Data transformation is a fundamental technique in statistical analysis and data preprocessing. When working with R, understanding how to properly transform data can help meet statistical assumptions, normalize distributions, and improve the accuracy of your analyses. This comprehensive guide will walk you through implementing and visualizing the most common data transformations in R: logarithmic, square root, and cube root transformations, using only base R functions.
-
Rlang ☛ Launch RStudio, Positron, and other Data Science apps from your Finder ToolbarHave you ever wanted to be able to quickly open a Data Science app, say RStudio Desktop or Positron in the current Finder window at the click of a button? We’ll see how to achieve this by creating Automator apps.
-
Rlang ☛ Should you Submit Papers before Christmas? Submission Percentages across Months of the Year
The argument sounds reasonable enough: Everyone is trying to wrap up projects before the end of the year, so the number of submissions in December is significantly higher than in earlier months.
-
Rlang ☛ Version 1.3.0 of NIMBLE releasedWe’ve released the newest version of NIMBLE on CRAN and on our website. NIMBLE is a system for building and sharing analysis methods for statistical models, especially for hierarchical models and computationally-intensive methods (such as MCMC, Laplace approximation, and SMC).
-
Perl / Raku
-
Perl ☛ What's new on CPAN - November 2024
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
-