2024 Was a Good Year for GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Malaysia
Microsoft's cash cow, Windows, seems to be dying. See "Google Makes More Money on Windows Than Microsoft, says Satya Nadella" (despite the pro-Microsoft spin). Basically Microsoft is quickly losing dominance in the operating systems space. This is Malaysia:
Why the sudden sharp rise? Chromebooks in Malaysian schools*? Something else? █
Data source | Data (ODF)
* "In Malaysia, the national school system utilises Chromebooks for 10 million students in its primary and secondary schools," this article said.