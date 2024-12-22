2024 Was a Good Year for GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Malaysia

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 22, 2024,

updated Dec 22, 2024



Microsoft's cash cow, Windows, seems to be dying. See "Google Makes More Money on Windows Than Microsoft, says Satya Nadella" (despite the pro-Microsoft spin). Basically Microsoft is quickly losing dominance in the operating systems space. This is Malaysia:

Why the sudden sharp rise? Chromebooks in Malaysian schools*? Something else? █

Data source | Data (ODF)

______

* "In Malaysia, the national school system utilises Chromebooks for 10 million students in its primary and secondary schools," this article said.