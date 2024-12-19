I don't like IPv6, for many reasons. In the home environment, it brings zero value. But I can tolerate it, and usually don't go too much out of my way to disable it (but I still do). My dislike has gone to eleven recently, though. Why? Well, a kernel update (specifically the ipv6 module) botched my productivity on two laptops, one Slimbook Titan and one Slimbook Executive. In both cases, the culprit was, it seems, the IPv6 code.

Well, this prompted me to completely disable the protocol and functionality on my two Kubuntu 22.04 systems. On its own, this was an annoying ordeal, because it's not very easy. I had to add a GRUB parameter AND blacklist a kernel module to stop IPv6 issues. This is Windows-level hack0ring to stop something that used to take a single sysctl directive in a not-so-distant past. But there's more. Since, even though IPv6 is disabled in the boxen, Network Manager still tries to set IPv6 addresses, nonstop, spamming the system log. This article will show you, with focus on Plasma, how to stop the noise. Follow me.