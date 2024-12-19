today's howtos
-
Markup from Hell ☛ Getting Oriented with HTML Video
A couple years back, I was in a window seat on a flight from Amsterdam to New York. The weather was gray and drizzly as the plane took off, but as it punched through the clouds a very different scene revealed itself. Out my window, it looked like a Maxfield Parrish painting brought to life. And the plane's speed made it appear to scroll by with this uncanny effect, like a parallax effect that used the wrong easing function. Mesmerizing! I pulled out my phone and recorded a couple of videos.
-
Markup from Hell ☛ Microdata for books
I like this HTML because it conveys so much programmatically determinable information — check out the structured data! — using only 13 elements, and without compromising accessibility. In 2022’s Modern HTML as a foundation for progressive enhancement, Gaël Poupard asked, “What if we could improve the HTML stack […], making the markup step more resilient?” I consider microdata, like WAI-Aria, a valuable enhancement to HTML.
-
Jim Nielsen ☛ Making o(m)g:image, Part III: The HTML
What I love about all of this is that I don’t have to write any JavaScript. Because the UI is so small, and I designed it so each element on screen doesn’t shift in layout from one page to the next, it can feel like a SPA with in-place transitions but it’s not! It requires zero JavaScript to achieve.
-
Justin Duke ☛ Order, Tailwind, DRY · Applied Cartography
The time has come to begin exfiltrating some higher-traffic, higher-leverage parts of Buttondown's admin UI away from the autogenerated Django admin and into some more bespoke components.
Take, for instance, this rather grisly (but useful) inline admin table: [...]
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Network Manager, IPv6 connectivity setup
I don't like IPv6, for many reasons. In the home environment, it brings zero value. But I can tolerate it, and usually don't go too much out of my way to disable it (but I still do). My dislike has gone to eleven recently, though. Why? Well, a kernel update (specifically the ipv6 module) botched my productivity on two laptops, one Slimbook Titan and one Slimbook Executive. In both cases, the culprit was, it seems, the IPv6 code.
Well, this prompted me to completely disable the protocol and functionality on my two Kubuntu 22.04 systems. On its own, this was an annoying ordeal, because it's not very easy. I had to add a GRUB parameter AND blacklist a kernel module to stop IPv6 issues. This is Windows-level hack0ring to stop something that used to take a single sysctl directive in a not-so-distant past. But there's more. Since, even though IPv6 is disabled in the boxen, Network Manager still tries to set IPv6 addresses, nonstop, spamming the system log. This article will show you, with focus on Plasma, how to stop the noise. Follow me.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Browser feed reader addons don't seem to do very well on caching
It's dangerous to assume too much from HTTP user agent strings in this day and age, but many of the user-agent strings that exhibit this behavior are plausible browser ones, often for current versions of the browser, and they often come from what appear to be 'end user' IP addresses, instead of things like cloud server IPs. Firefox is the dominant browser represented in these user-agent strings, although Chrome and Safari also show up; however, there are lots of possible explanations for this, including that perhaps RSS addons are more popular in Firefox than in other browsers.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on CentOS Stream 10
Apache HTTP Server, commonly referred to as Apache, is one of the most widely used web servers in the world. It is known for its robustness, flexibility, and extensive features that cater to both small and large-scale web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on CentOS Stream 10
MariaDB is a powerful, open-source relational database management system that is widely used for web applications, data storage, and various other purposes. As a fork of MySQL, it offers enhanced features and performance, making it a popular choice among developers and system administrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP on CentOS Stream 10
PHP is a widely-used open-source scripting language that is especially suited for web development. With the release of PHP 8.4, developers gain access to new features and enhancements that improve performance, security, and developer experience.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on CentOS Stream 10
Firefox is a widely used open-source web browser known for its speed, security, and user-friendly features. For users of CentOS Stream 10, installing Firefox can enhance their browsing experience significantly.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Observium on Debian 12
In the realm of network management, having a robust monitoring tool is essential for maintaining optimal performance and ensuring system reliability. Observium is a powerful network monitoring platform that provides insights into network health, performance metrics, and device status.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Maven on openSUSE
Apache Maven is a widely-used build automation tool primarily for Java projects. It simplifies the process of managing project dependencies, building projects, and deploying applications. With the release of Maven 3.9, developers can take advantage of new features and improvements that enhance productivity and streamline project management.
-