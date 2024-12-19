Introducing Project Aardvark

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2024



Two weeks ago we got together in Berlin for another (Un)boiling The Ocean event (slight name change because Mastodon does not deal well with metaphors). This time it was laser-focused on local-first sync, i.e. software that can move seamlessly between real-time collaboration when there’s a network connection, and working offline when there is no connection.

The New p2panda

This event was the next step in our ongoing collaboration with the p2panda project. p2panda provides building blocks for local-first software and is spearheaded by Andreas Dzialocha and Sam Andreae. Since our initial discussions in late 2023 they made a number of structural changes to p2panda, making it more modular and easier to use for cases like ours, i.e. native GNOME apps.

Read on