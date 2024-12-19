LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 19, 2024



Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 24.8.3, the LibreOffice 24.8.4 release addresses more of the pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users. The ultimate goal is to improve the overall stability and reliability of this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

The LibreOffice 24.8 office suite series will be supported with seven maintenance updates until June 12th, 2025. The next point release, LibreOffice 24.8.5, is planned for mid-February 2025. Meanwhile, The Document Foundation urges all LibreOffice 24.8 users to update to the new point release as soon as possible.

Read on