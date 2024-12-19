posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2024



Quoting: Leap 15.5 Nears End of Life - openSUSE News —

The release of Leap 15.6 on June 12 set in motion the End of Life for maintenance and security for Leap 15.5, which will happen at the end of December.

Users should upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.6 to continue to receive security and maintenance updates. Leap versions have a six-month end-of-life period after the release of a new version.

The openSUSE Project is in the development for stage forLeap 16.0 with the pre-Alpha version people can test.

Early adopters and contributors are encouraged to explore this release and provide feedback to shape the next Leap release, which will come with the Agama installer.