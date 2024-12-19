BSD News: Updates on FreeBSD, FreeBSD Foundation, and Release of NetBSD 10.1

As 2024 comes to a close, the FreeBSD Foundation reflects on a year defined by significant technical accomplishments, strategic collaborations, and tangible growth for the FreeBSD Project. We initiated ambitious, multi-tier projects that elevate FreeBSD’s capabilities and demonstrate our collective strength in working alongside a diverse range of collaborators—industry leaders, independent researchers, open source consortia, and community contributors. While we’re proud to showcase some of our largest efforts here, these are just a few examples of a much broader ecosystem of ongoing cooperative work.

Throughout 2024, we introduced tools to increase transparency, modernized core infrastructure, and advanced security through targeted investments and audits. These achievements demonstrate our unwavering commitment to open source principles and highlight how robust collaboration can drive FreeBSD’s long-term sustainability.