posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 17, 2024



Quoting: I converted this Mini PC from Windows to Linux, and it came alive. Here's how | ZDNET —

I've been using and reviewing PCs for a long time. I used to build my own PCs (back when it was impossible to find a machine that came with Linux pre-installed). While I no longer have time to spend choosing components and building a custom machine, I still appreciate a well-designed, well-built PC.

The Herk Orion is such a system. This extremely small-sized desktop PC is powered by the Ryzen 9 CPU, which means it can handle just about workflow you throw at it.

The machine I received had Windows 11 pre-installed (even though I requested a Linux version), and after a few weeks of using the machine as-is, I decided to install the latest version of Ubuntu and see how the experience compared.