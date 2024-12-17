I converted this Mini PC from Windows to Linux, and it came alive. Here's how

Tux Machines

(Updated) Olimex Showcases Development Board Design Based on ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

Open-Source Hornet Nest Alarm Panel for Home Assistant and ESPHome

CrowdSupply recently featured the Hornet Nest Alarm Panel, a PoE-enabled security panel that integrates traditional wired alarm systems with modern smart home platforms like Home Assistant. Its open-source design provides flexibility and customization for enhancing home security systems.

QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99

The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

9to5Linux

Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools

Powered by Linux kernel 6.11 and still using the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default, Kali Linux 2024.4 is here three months after the previous release, Kali Linux 2024.3, introducing Python 3.12 as the default Python interpreter, support for the latest GNOME 47 desktop environment, deprecation of the i386 kernel and images, deprecation of DSA keys in the SSH client, and new tools.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 1.8 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Xfce 4.20

While major distros like Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, or Fedora Linux are still packaging the Xfce 4.20 desktop environment for their users, PorteuX 1.8 already ships it for those interested in taking it for a spin on their computers to discover the new features and improvements.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 15th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support

Xfce 4.20 is packed with lots of new features and improvements like experimental support for Wayland with support for the Labwc and Wayfire compositors, improved support for HiDPI displays, and libxfce4windowing as a new abstraction library to present windowing concepts in a windowing-system-independent manner.

I converted this Mini PC from Windows to Linux, and it came alive. Here's how

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 17, 2024

Quoting: I converted this Mini PC from Windows to Linux, and it came alive. Here's how | ZDNET —

I've been using and reviewing PCs for a long time. I used to build my own PCs (back when it was impossible to find a machine that came with Linux pre-installed). While I no longer have time to spend choosing components and building a custom machine, I still appreciate a well-designed, well-built PC.

The Herk Orion is such a system. This extremely small-sized desktop PC is powered by the Ryzen 9 CPU, which means it can handle just about workflow you throw at it.

The machine I received had Windows 11 pre-installed (even though I requested a Linux version), and after a few weeks of using the machine as-is, I decided to install the latest version of Ubuntu and see how the experience compared.

Happy Birthday To My Beloved Husband [original]
I might not have many surprises and gifts for you today
This Week in Plasma: Better fractional scaling
This week's headliner change is something that I think will make a lot of people happy
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Beta Is Now Available for Download with Cinnamon 6.4
The Linux Mint team has now published the ISO images of the beta release of the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 release, which can be downloaded right now for public testing from the official mirrors.
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Wine 10.0-rc2
The Wine development release 10.0-rc2 is now available
Slackware-Based PorteuX 1.8 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Xfce 4.20
Slackware-based PorteuX 1.8 is out today as what appears to be the very first GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the recently released Xfce 4.20 desktop environment.
Elementary OS: A Linux Distro Easy To Use and Easy on the Eyes
If you're looking for a beautiful, user-friendly Linux distribution
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
I converted this Mini PC from Windows to Linux, and it came alive. Here's how
The Herk Orion is a capable Ryzen-powered Mini PC in its own right
Games: KLETKA, Little Rocket Lab, and More
Operating Systems and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP, Raspberry Pi, and QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board
Red Hat Leftovers
Applications: Gear Lever and GNU libiconv 1.18
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security Podcast, "The Year of The Linux Desktop"
Games: Retro, Games on GNU/Linux, and Layoffs
Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.4 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based rolling release distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 15th, 2024
The 218th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 15th, 2024.
Review: GhostBSD 24.10.1
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented member of the FreeBSD family
Over 20 years of bug squashing
The open source project I work on for the longest time is KDE and there more specific Kate
Your input requested for DAW Live
El Salvador: GNU/Linux and ChromeOS at Over 4% This Year [original]
a lot of progress had been made
The Raspberry Pi 500 Would be a Decent Desktop [original]
consider giving the Raspberry Pi 500 a go
Linux 6.13-rc3
Earlier this week it felt to me like things might have already started to quiet down in prep for the holidays
Content Management Systems (CMS): WordPress, Odoo, WooCommerce, and Nextcloud
Xfce vs. LXQt: Lightweight Linux Environments Compared
A great reason to use a Linux desktop is for the minimalism
HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder
HandBrake 1.9 was released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform video transcoder application that brings new features and improvements.
This Week in KDE Apps: Gear 24.12.0 is Out
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"
Raspberry Pi 500
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC
Security, Windows TCO, and Microsoft Surveillance Gone Out of Control
CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20
The CentOS Project released CentOS Stream 10 “Coughlan” as the latest version of this distribution built by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) engineers as the major version branch that RHEL minor versions are created from.
Open Hardware: Single-Board Computer, 3D Printing, and More
PostgreSQL: dbForge and Cloudberry News (and Also Some SQLite)
Android Leftovers
Google has filled Android with 'recommendations' to the point they are now unbearable
Incus 6.8 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.8 introduces live VM migration between storage pools, improved OpenFGA access models
Running Fusion 360 On Linux With Wine
One of the major reasons why using Linux on a desktop system is unsuitable for many is due to the lack of Linux support for many major applications, including Autodesk Fusion 360
Best Free and Open Source Software
The purpose of this article is to list the finest open source lightweight frameworks to kick start CSS and HTML projects
Aurora – Fedora based Linux distribution
Aurora is a Fedora based Linux distribution
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.5, Linux 6.6.66, Linux 6.1.120, Linux 5.15.174, Linux 5.10.231, and Linux 5.4.287
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
OnePlus 6 Debian
I recently got a OnePlus 6 for the purpose of running Debian, here’s the Debian wiki page about it [1]
Burkina Faso: Microsoft Windows Hits Bottom Low [original]
Microsoft Windows down to 13% in Burkina Faso
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Beta Of Optimized Ubuntu For IoT Developers and OpenSearch
Latest Security Patches and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) From Microsoft-Connected Sites (Misplacing Blame on "Linux")
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
How to Run Any Program from Any Linux Distro with Distrobox - Make Tech Easier
The biggest selling point of Distrobox is that it runs guests on top of the host instead of using an isolated instance
