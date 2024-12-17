Games: KLETKA, Little Rocket Lab, and More
Horror scavenging game KLETKA is like Lethal Company but an elevator wants to eat you
Ready for a new horror co-op adventure? KLETKA just entered Early Access on Steam with Native Linux support and it's quite an unnerving experience to explore it. Note: personal purchase.
Little Rocket Lab is probably the cutest production-line automation sim ever
No More Robots and Teenage Astronauts recently revealed Little Rocket Lab, a cozy take on the production-line automation genre and it looks lovely.
Chained Echoes: Ashes of Elrant expansion announced
The 16-bit style RPG Chained Echoes, set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits, is set to get a big expansion in 2025. Chained Echoes: Ashes of Elrant was recently revealed that will bring a whole lot more content.
Chilly survival game BLACKFROST: The Long Dark 2 announced
While they're finishing up work on the final bits of The Long Dark, Hinterland recently revealed the next game with BLACKFROST: The Long Dark 2. A full sequel, building upon what they've learned through the 10 years of developing the first game.
Palworld: Feybreak major update launches December 23
Pocketpair have announced the big free update for Palworld named Feybreak is set for launch on December 23, as they continue battling Nintendo. If you missed it they're also doing a Terraria crossover.
Godot Engine's 2024 Showreel shows a lot of fun stuff for the open source game engine
The cross-platform free and open source Godot Engine has another showreel up, giving you a nice look at what some developers have been making with it. It's a nice sample of what's possible with the game engine, that has been steadily growing in popularity.