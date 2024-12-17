Happy Birthday To My Beloved Husband

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 17, 2024,

updated Dec 17, 2024



I might not have many surprises and gifts for you today, but my wishes and prayers for you are to keep going and continue to do what you are doing. I may never have realised and understood (at the beginning) many things about your campaign, the impact you made on the community, and how you made the people aware of what's happening in the digital society. You have sacrificed and given a lot without expecting anything in return, and yet people want to drag you down. I always have faith in you; just speak and stick to the truth, and you have nothing to lose. I will support you all the way. :-)

“Bitterness is like cancer. It eats upon the host. But anger is like fire. It burns it all clean.” ― Maya Angelou