Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Canonical ☛ SiFive, ESWIN Computing and Canonical announce availability of Ubuntu on the HiFive Premier P550
We are pleased to announce that SiFive, ESWIN Computing and Canonical are enabling Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on the HiFive Premier P550, a development platform that offers a premium RISC-V development experience, an important milestone for the RISC-V development community. This collaboration ensures that developers who purchase the HiFive Premier P550 can take full advantage of Ubuntu’s robust ecosystem, enabling seamless integration with the broader open source ecosystem and accelerating innovation in RISC-V enabled software development.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #488 - Raspberry Pi 500 is here... and we designed a friend to go with it too
Introducing Raspberry Pi 500 and the Raspberry Pi Monitor — your complete Raspberry Pi desktop setup Howdy, After a bumper autumn of product launches, we thought why not go full Santa as we head towards our winter break and gift you all with another double product launch. The hotly anticipated Raspberry Pi 500 went on sale yesterday at $90. We designed a friend for you to use alongside it too — the Raspberry Pi Monitor, priced at $100.
Linux Format 323
Get up and running with the Raspberry Pi essentials! From the £5 Pi Pico to the desktop-ready Raspberry Pi we take you through creating exciting electronic projects to running full-desktop hacking tools, they’ll even work on your PC!
OMG Ubuntu ☛ This PlayStation 3 Emulator Now Supports Raspberry Pi 5
RPCS3 is an open-source emulator (and debugger) for the Sony PlayStation 3, making it possible for users to play and debug PlayStation 3 games on non-PS3 hardware, like Intel/AMD desktop PCs and laptops running Windows, macOS, or Linux. Now, RPCS3 is available for the Raspberry Pi 5 too.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W uses Hey Hi (AI) to make infinite flower paintings on an e-ink display
Maker Dylan has created a Raspberry Pi Zero 2-powered e-ink photo frame that generates flower paintings on demand using AI.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Raspberry Pi 500 uses QMK Firmware for built-in keyboard
A fork of QMK is also used by System76 to power their 'Launch' keyboard (pictured above), and it allows you to do things like remap your keyboard however you like—for me, turning the useless Caps Lock key into Escape :)