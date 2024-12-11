Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

In recent years, various organizations and policymakers around the world have argued that encryption harms children by creating a barrier for law enforcement agencies that seek to identify the distribution of child abuse material.

Linux Mint 22.1 is codenamed “Xia” and it’s planned for release near the Christmas 2024 holidays. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS (built with Clang), OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 is here four and a half months after OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 to switch to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, namely KDE Plasma 6.2.4, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites.

Coming three months after QEMU 9.1, the QEMU 9.2 release is here to introduce a new “nitro-enclave” machine type for emulating an AWS Nitro Enclave environment and boot from an EIF (Enclave Image Format) file, and to implement a single entry floating-point exception queue for SPARC v7/v8 architectures.

GNOME 46.7 is here one and a half months after GNOME 46.6 to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight toggle in Quick Settings, default to GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for the Kernel Mode Setting (KMS) thread.