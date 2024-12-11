Red Hat Official Communications
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Measuring the success and impact of an automation community of practice
As we’ve established over this blog series, the values of a community of practice are transformative. From upleveling the skills, sharing knowledge and practices, or just establishing a network of other professionals across the organization for support and troubleshooting, the value of community can be a differentiator, something that sets your organization apart. But as we develop our community of practice, we need to make sure that it is actually providing these benefits, so we need to have a way to determine if our community is successful.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Do software security features matter in the world of vulnerability remediation?
This contradictory model of focusing on security features yet discounting those security features has, over time, gone unchecked and unchallenged for several reasons. For many, that reason is likely the fear of what’s at risk. Others may be victims of policies that are built to ease compliance. Regardless of the reason, almost everyone we speak to reiterates that they wish their circumstance was different, and they truly understand the value of a proper risk-based impact assessment. So how did we get here?
-
Red Hat ☛ How to package Go applications in RHEL 10
Until now, packaging Go applications for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) was very different from packaging them for Fedora. Fedora has plenty of tools that make the process as easy and quick as possible. And now, with the release of RHEL 10 beta, the packaging differences between Fedora, CentOS Stream and RHEL are smaller than ever before. We can also work from a Fedora machine without complex setups.
-
Red Hat ☛ Linux on Arm (aarch64) servers: Can they handle datacenter-level networks?
Arm chips are often thought of as chips for small and dedicated embedded systems, but that hasn’t been the case for a while. In this series, we’ll review a couple of benchmarks done on server grade Arm aarch64 chips.
To make things clear from the get-go, "Arm" is NOT an architecture or a chip vendor, though it's often confused for these things. Actually, it’s the name of the intellectual property (IP) provider for many IPs, including the architecture in question, "aarch64". So, the actual architecture name is "aarch64", and similarly, another well known architecture in datacenters is "x86_64".