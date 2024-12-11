Red Hat Official Communications

Arm chips are often thought of as chips for small and dedicated embedded systems, but that hasn’t been the case for a while. In this series, we’ll review a couple of benchmarks done on server grade Arm aarch64 chips.

To make things clear from the get-go, "Arm" is NOT an architecture or a chip vendor, though it's often confused for these things. Actually, it’s the name of the intellectual property (IP) provider for many IPs, including the architecture in question, "aarch64". So, the actual architecture name is "aarch64", and similarly, another well known architecture in datacenters is "x86_64".