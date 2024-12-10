posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024



Quoting: The Shepherd 1.0.0 released! — The GNU Shepherd —

Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!), the Shepherd leaves ZeroVer territory to enter a glorious 1.0 era. This 1.0.0 release is published today because we think Shepherd has become a solid tool, meeting user experience standards one has come to expect since systemd changed the game of free init systems and service managers alike. It’s also a major milestone for Guix, which has been relying on the Shepherd from a time when doing so counted as dogfooding.

To celebrate this release, the amazing Luis Felipe López Acevedo designed a new logo, available under CC-BY-SA, and the project got a proper web site!