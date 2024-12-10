The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!), the Shepherd leaves ZeroVer territory to enter a glorious 1.0 era. This 1.0.0 release is published today because we think Shepherd has become a solid tool, meeting user experience standards one has come to expect since systemd changed the game of free init systems and service managers alike. It’s also a major milestone for Guix, which has been relying on the Shepherd from a time when doing so counted as dogfooding.
To celebrate this release, the amazing Luis Felipe López Acevedo designed a new logo, available under CC-BY-SA, and the project got a proper web site!
21 Years Later, GNU Shepherd Service Manager Hits v1.0
One of the things I’ve always found most inspiring about open source is its developers’ unwavering passion for the cause. It’s a defining trait of the movement—something you don’t find in the halls of corporate offices or the loud marketing campaigns.
Just when it seems like an open-source project has faded into oblivion, just like that, it flares up again with full force. That’s exactly what’s happening with the star of this story: the GNU Shepherd project.