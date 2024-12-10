posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024



Quoting: Linux Mint 22.1 Beta ISOs now undergoing final testing - Neowin —

The Linux Mint team is testing the disc images of the upcoming version, which means it's not far away now. These will likely be Beta versions which will be released to the public for two weeks of testing before the Stable version is released.

Linux Mint 22.1, like preceding versions, will feature Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions so that users have a decent amount of choice. The Cinnamon edition will get a notable upgrade this time around because it ships with the new Cinnamon 6.4.

Cinnamon 6.4 includes an improved dark theme with better contrast and new dialog boxes. If you want to take a look at some of the screenshots, please check our previous coverage of Cinnamon 6.4.

As a point release of the 22.x series, it will still be supported until 2029, and upgrading to this version is not mandatory if you already have Linux Mint 22, though, you will be offered it and the upgrade is usually seamless.