Red Hat Swimming in Buzzwords and Other Nonsense (Not a Geeks-Run Company Anymore)
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Asia Pacific joins SEMI SEA to help lead the charge in Southeast Asia’s semiconductor boom [Ed: A sea of buzzwords: "IoT, AI, and quantum technologies."]
Amid this booming landscape, Southeast Asia is uniquely positioned to benefit from three waves of disruptions: IoT, AI, and quantum technologies. These advancements are expected to drive the worldwide market to a staggering size of $1 trillion by 2030 (Mckinsey), with the region seeing an outpacing of Foreign Direct Investment growth compared to other global hubs .
Red Hat Official ☛ A year of telco transformation: reflections on 2024 and looking ahead to 2025 [Ed: More buzzwords than actual substance.]
At Red Hat, we’re fortunate to be part of an ecosystem that thrives on change. Whether it’s advancing the open telco approach or tackling the complexities of artificial intelligence (AI), our industry has never been more dynamic. Let’s explore some of the pivotal themes that have shaped 2024 and will guide us as we move forward.
Red Hat Official ☛ Confidential cluster: Running Red Hat OpenShift clusters on confidential nodes [Ed: "Confidential" is a misnomer; the host has access to everything! False marketing scam.]
In this article, we will focus on the public cloud and examine how confidential computing with OpenShift can effectively address the trust issues associated with cloud environments. Confidential computing removes some of the barriers that highly regulated and defense organizations face when considering public cloud adoption by tackling critical data privacy and security concerns. Specifically, we will discuss some of the common use cases where confidential clusters can be deployed. Red Hat is making a continuous investment in confidential computing, introducing support for a range of use cases in phases. This article describes what’s currently available with the OpenShift cluster and will touch on what to expect in the future.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Established as the Leader in Infrastructure Automation by Industry Research Firm [Ed: Boasting about a marketing outfit they fund 'endorsing' what they're paid to do]
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Service on AWS Now Available [Ed: Outsourcing as a product]
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Propel Virtualization and AI Innovation Across the Hybrid Cloud [Ed: Drowning in meaningless buzzwords that mislead people into moving to proprietary traps]
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Accelerates AI-enabled Application Development with New Capabilities for Red Hat Developer Hub [Ed: Lots of hype, hot air etc. and less technical jargon or real substance]
Red Hat ☛ Monitor OpenShift Virtualization at scale with Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes: Part 1
While Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is nothing new, there is still a lot to talk about to get the most out of the platform. Once you start using OpenShift Virtualization for your virtual machine (VM) workloads you really start to see the power that this technology brings to your enterprise. Utilizing Red Hat’s ultra-reliable, fully tried and tested KVM/libvirt engine helps ensure stability and a production-ready environment.
Red Hat ☛ Our top Ansible automation articles of 2024
Our readers have spoken. Over the next few weeks, we'll be highlighting this year’s most popular articles from Red Bait engineers, architects, and other technical practitioners contributing to innovative open source solutions. Read on for the best of Ansible automation on Red Bait Developer in 2024.