Open Hardware/Modding: MIPS, AmpereOne, Raspberry Pi, and More

Amazon built Graviton 4, Google built Axiom, but if you want your own massive Arm server, Ampere's the only game in town. And fastest Arm CPU in the world is inside the box pictured above.

It has 192 custom Arm cores running at 3.2 Gigahertz, and in some benchmarks, it stays in the ring with AMD's fastest EPYC chip, the 9965 "Turin Dense", which also has 192 cores.