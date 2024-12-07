Open Hardware/Modding: MIPS, AmpereOne, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ MIPS P8700 out-of-order 64-bit RISC-V processor targets automotive applications
MIPS first unveiled the MIPS P8700 series IP along with the I8500 multiprocessor IP cores in 2022, and the company has now announced the general availability of the P8700 64-bit RISC-V core. Built for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), ML, and software-based automotive applications, the MIPS P8700 Multiprocessing System (MPS) scales up to 64 heterogeneous clusters of out-of-order, multi-threaded multi-core MIPS CPUs.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ AmpereOne: Cores are the new MHz
Amazon built Graviton 4, Google built Axiom, but if you want your own massive Arm server, Ampere's the only game in town. And fastest Arm CPU in the world is inside the box pictured above.
It has 192 custom Arm cores running at 3.2 Gigahertz, and in some benchmarks, it stays in the ring with AMD's fastest EPYC chip, the 9965 "Turin Dense", which also has 192 cores.
-
Olimex ☛ Allwinner released new Nine-core 12 nm A733 SOC with Dual core Cortex-A76, Hexa-Core ARM Cortex-A55 and RISC-V E902 and 3TOPS NPU
Allwinner was lagging behind other SOC vendors by offering higher performance ARM Cortex cores and their most powerful SOC had only A53 and A55 cores.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Scientists develop the world’s first carbon-14 diamond battery, offering a 5,000-year lifespan — the device uses radioactive decay to generate low power levels
A team of scientists and engineers from two British institutions built the world’s first carbon-14 diamond battery that has the potential to deliver low amounts of power for thousands of years. According to the University of Bristol, the battery uses carbon-14 encased in a manufactured diamond to generate power. The radioactive decay of carbon-14, more popularly known for its use in radiocarbon dating, releases electrons, which are then captured by the diamond’s structure to produce voltage. The concept behind the device is similar to that of solar cells, but it uses the electrons released by the carbon-14 isotope instead of photons to make electricity.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Jobs eviscerated at Chinese Arm chip design firm in wake of restrictions from TSMC — lack of access to 7nm node could cause 150 employees to be laid off
Half of Hongjun Microelectronics Technology’s 300 workers might be fired after the server CPU firm lost access to TSMC’s 7nm node.
-
The Straits Times ☛ China slaps sanctions on 13 US military firms over Taiwan arms sale
China will also freeze the assets of six executives from five companies in China.
-
The Register UK ☛ Beijing wants Chinese orgs to seek alternatives to US chips
Four of China's top industry bodies have published advice suggesting members source fewer semiconductors from US silicon slingers, because supply chain issues caused by sanctions mean they are "no longer secure and reliable."
-
Bootlin ☛ OpenWrt support for STM32MP updated and STM32MP2 added
Bootlin is happy to announce a new release of our OpenWrt feed openwrt-feed-st, which provides integration of ST’s STM32MP platforms with the OpenWrt build system. This new release openstlinux-6.1-openwrt-master-mpu-v24.06.26 updates the BSP software components and adds support for the new STM32MP2 platform.
-
We went to Tanzania to discuss Responsible Gold Credits
November 12th, 2024 I’m on my way to Africa right now. I’m going to see what responsible sourcing looks like in reality, and understand what it actually means for the community there. After taking over as Fairphone’s CEO in August, this is my first time visiting our on-the-ground partners in the sub-Saharan continent.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ With this Raspberry Pi powered mask you can 'become anyone' hidden behind 2,960 LEDs
Sean Hodgins has created a Raspberry Pi-powered mask that's comprised of matrix panels that can play videos and display images of any face you want.
-
KDAB ☛ What’s the Right OS for Your Embedded Device?
Choosing the ideal software stack for your embedded device is a decision that influences both its performance and long-term value. With so many tools available, the burden of figuring out where to start can feel overwhelming.