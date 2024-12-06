Kernel Space: ARM32 and HPC file and object storage
LWN ☛ Walleij: New ARM32 Security Features in v6.10
Linus Walleij writes
about a pair of security features for 32-bit Arm systems; these landed
in 6.10, but, he says, have now stabilized to the point that distributors
may want to enable them.
Linux ☛ New ARM32 Security Features in v6.10
As of kernel v6.12 these seem sufficiently stable for users such as distributions and embedded systems to look closer at. Below are the technical details!
A good rundown of these and other historically interesting security features can be found in Russell Currey's abridged history of kernel hardening which sums up what has been done up to now in a very approachable form.
Business Wire ☛ Hammerspace Advances the Linux Kernel With Innovations for Enterprise and HPC/AI Storage
"The enhancements to NFSv4.2, driven by Hammerspace and the open-source community, are transforming the protocol to meet the demands of today’s distributed and high-performance workloads. Features like LOCALIO, FlexFiles, Attribute Delegations, and Fast Failover are designed to deliver unmatched performance, reliability, and scalability. These innovations cement NFS as a modern, intelligent storage protocol, poised to support the future of enterprise, AI and high-performance computing workloads," added Trond Myklebust, Linux NFS client kernel maintainer.
insideHPC ☛ Hammerspace Announces Contributions to the Linux Kernel for Enterprise and HPC-AI Storage
Hammerspace announced contributions to the Linux kernel designed to transform standard Linux servers into platforms for enterprise, AI and HPC file and object storage.