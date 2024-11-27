Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Launches as a Modular Version of Raspberry Pi 5

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 27, 2024



Designed as a modular version of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is powered by a 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 processor and it's available with 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM memory, as well as with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of MLC eMMC storage.

Raspberry Pi CM 5 also comes with a powerful VideoCore VII graphics card supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.3 standards, a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder, dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output, 2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers, and 30 GPIOs supporting 1.8V or 3.3V operation.

