Mixxx 2.4.2 DJ App Adds Support for Intech TEK2 and Numark Scratch Controllers

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 27, 2024



Coming more than six months after Mixxx 2.4.1, the Mixxx 2.4.2 release introduces initial mappings for the Intech Studio TEK2, Numark Scratch, Reloop Mixage MK1, Reloop Mixage MK2, and Reloop Mixage Controller Edition controllers.

It also improves support for several controllers that were already supported, including the Denon MC7000, Korg Kaoss DJ, Novation Dicer, Novation Launchpad X, Numark Party Mix, Pioneer DDJ-400, Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, Reloop Beatmix 2, Reloop Beatmix 4, and Sony SixxAxis.

