posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 20, 2024



Quoting: Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here's What's New —

After RHEL 9.5 appeared less than a week ago, followed yesterday by the AlmaLinux 9.5 release, today, the Rocky team also announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.5.

It includes updated installation media, containers, cloud, and live images—all available on the project’s downloads webpage. Here is the new stuff.

Podman 5.0: This version of Rocky Linux ships with Podman 5.0, now boasts faster boot times for Podman machines, enhanced compatibility for volumes in “Podman kube play,” and a brand-new “Podman Farm” feature that supports multi-platform image building.