Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Wine Took the Bait (Mono), Soon Starts the Microsoft Circus With the Banhammer
large companies are exercising more control over the thing/s they claim to "donate" to
[Meme] From Checked by Three Examiners to Gone (Granted) in 3 Seconds!
twice as many monopolies with 10% less staff
EPO Staff Representatives Explain the Latest Corruption at the EPO in a New Paper
Owing to corrupt management the EPO has resorted to corporate crime or organised crime designed to benefit large corporations. Who will pay the price? Everybody else in Europe.
New
[Video] Why Hurd and MINIX (or BSD) Didn't Get Ahead of Linux?
We've converted the video into WebM to make it more accessible
Dr. Richard M. Stallman (RMS) Explains That a Free/Libre Program Running on Somebody Else's Server (e.g. Clown Computing) Leads to Freedom Deficit
"when you are doing your computing you must not entrust that to somebody else's server because users including you should have control over their own computing but you can never have control over what somebody else's server does because somebody else installs software in that computer and configures it and thus decides what computing it is going to do."
ircII Has Turned 35
Don't listen to people who say IRC is "dead"
[Meme] Code of Conduct in WINE
irritate productive developers...
Number of Gemini Capsules Rising Closer to 4,100, Certificate Authority "Let's Encrypt" Down to 1.1%
Some time soon the Certificate Authority "Let's Encrypt" will probably fall below 1%
Richard M. Stallman Explains Why the Web Becoming a Pile of Proprietary JavaScript Programs (Not Pages to Render) Does Harm to Web Users
"The web was designed to let users control how that data would be rendered but businesses didn't like that."
Links 13/09/2024: Crackdowns on Bloggers, Deepfakes, Internet Archive‘s Wayback Machine Now in Google Search
Links for the day
RedMonk: September the Month of the Mouth of Redmond (Still)
the usual storyline, i.e. what's not controlled by Microsoft's proprietary GitHub simply does not exist
Links 13/09/2024: Disinformation in Focus, End of Presidential Debates (Trump Accepts It Hurts Him)
Links for the day
Mono as a Double-Purpose Trojan Horse Inside Wine
And now they can oust founders and top contributor with a CoC
This is How Bad Things Have Become at Microsoft
We're seeing nearly 80 reports in English about those layoffs
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 12, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, September 12, 2024
Links 13/09/2024: Recorded Future Bought by MasterCard, Bits of Freedom Turns 25
Links for the day
Gemini Links 13/09/2024: Towards Aristocratic Personal Computing, Technology and Privac
Links for the day
Once Again, Mass Layoffs at Microsoft (Just Like Every Month This Year)
Reporting and articles trickling in (in recent hours)
Rumour: Layoffs in IBM Consulting Today
IBM has had many layoffs lately
