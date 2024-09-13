Shotcut 24.09 Video Editor Brings Fixes for Major New Bugs, Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 13, 2024



Shotcut 24.09 is here only two weeks after Shotcut 24.08 to address some major bugs reported by users, including seeking and frozen video issues with some files or scenarios, wrong frame rate for Android Camera videos, as well as the missing Reverb audio filter on the Windows version.

This release also fixes some issues with the “Apply Copied Filters” option in Timeline > Clip, a bug causing keyframes to be added when not intended in the Color Grading video filter, a color issue in the JPEG preset under Export > Presets > Stills, and a bug causing audio-only WMA files with DTS audio unplayable.

