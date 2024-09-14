Games: Latest 5 Gaming Stories From GamingOnLinux

Shotcut 24.09 is here only two weeks after Shotcut 24.08 to address some major bugs reported by users, including seeking and frozen video issues with some files or scenarios, wrong frame rate for Android Camera videos, as well as the missing Reverb audio filter on the Windows version.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue and KDE Frameworks 6.6 is here to implement a major change, namely support for de-facto standard, cross-desktop thumbnail generators. This implementation will enable support for thumbnails from third-party applications in the Dolphin file manager, such as the STL file thumbnailer for those working with 3D models or 3D printers.

TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 is powered by AMD‘s top-tier processor, the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, 64 MB L3-Cache, 85 W TDP, up to 5,4 GHz clock speed, and AMD Radeon 610M graphics. The Linux laptop also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/4070 graphics with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and 115 W TGP.

Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS is here six and a half months after Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS as an up-to-date installation media designed for those of you who want to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) on a new computer and don’t want to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

Coming five months after Ardour 8.6, which was a hotfix release to correct a drawing bug in Ardour 8.5, the Ardour 8.7 release introduces track dragging by allowing you to drag selected tracks and busses up or down with the mouse, more unified rulers for locations, ranges, and arrangement, markers for MIDI Scenes, and parallelized disk I/O for reading and writing audio and MIDI to storage.

KDE Plasma 6.2 promises new features like per-monitor brightness control, the ability to override apps that are blocking sleep or screen locking, Wayland color management protocol support, full Sticky Keys support on Wayland, as well as support for turning on the “autoscrolling” feature of the Libinput driver.

LibreOffice 24.8.1 is here three weeks after the LibreOffice 24.8 release and addresses more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, thus improving its overall stability and reliability of the open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Coming three weeks after the release of KDE Gear 24.08, this first maintenance update improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to allow you to paste screenshots copied to the clipboard into another app when Spectacle is configured to save screenshots in a format other than PNG.