Red Hat is Riding the "AI" Valuation Ponzi Scheme (Hype to Inflate Perceived Worth)
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat launches RHEL Hey Hi (AI) platform for hybrid cloud generative Hey Hi (AI) development [Ed: All about buzzwords and hype]
Open-source software giant Red Bait Inc. has announced the launch of its dedicated foundation model platform for generative artificial intelligence development in hybrid cloud environments. Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux Hey Hi (AI) is generally available today, having been announced three months ago at the Red Bait Summit.
Forbes ☛ How To Get Past Your Company’s AI Struggles [Ed: Red Hat now gives job titles and roles to buzzwords]
. I talked to Steven Huels, Red Hat’s vice president and general manager of artificial intelligence business, product and strategy, about how to find these solutions and put them into practice.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI Now Generally Available for Enterprise AI Innovation in Production
Red Hat Official ☛ Dell Technologies and Red Hat Announce Collaboration to Fuel Open Source AI Workloads on Dell PowerEdge and Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Helps Nationwide Building Society Power Digital Customer Experience Transformation
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced it has collaborated with Nationwide Building Society to build and scale its new Business Integration Platform (BIP) to improve customer engagement for 16 million members. Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, is helping Nationwide achieve service availability of 99.999% and enable faster deployment of upgrades and launches.