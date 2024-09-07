Suppose that you have an isolated high security machine and you want to back up some of its data on another machine, which is also sensitive in its own way and which doesn't really want to have to trust the high security machine very much. Given the source machine's high security, you need to push the data to the backup host instead of pulling it. Because of the limited trust relationship, you don't want to give the source host very much power on the backup host, just in case. And you'd like to do this with standard tools that you understand.