[Repeat] Jim Nielsen ☛ Sanding UI
It’s kind of a QA tactic in a sense, just click around and try to break stuff. But I like to think of it as being more akin to woodworking. You have a plank of wood and you run it through the belt sander to get all the big, coarse stuff smoothed down. Then you pull out the hand sander, sand a spot, run your hand over it, feel for splinters, sand it some more, over and over until you’re satisfied with the result.
University of Toronto ☛ Using rsync to create a limited ability to write remote files
Suppose that you have an isolated high security machine and you want to back up some of its data on another machine, which is also sensitive in its own way and which doesn't really want to have to trust the high security machine very much. Given the source machine's high security, you need to push the data to the backup host instead of pulling it. Because of the limited trust relationship, you don't want to give the source host very much power on the backup host, just in case. And you'd like to do this with standard tools that you understand.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Fix a Git Detached Head State: An In-Depth Guide
A “detached HEAD” in Git occurs when your HEAD pointer is not pointing to a branch but directly to a commit.
Install Tixati Torrent client on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Tutorial to install Tixati open source Torrent Client on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to access the BitTorrent network for downloading needed files. Tixati is a compact BitTorrent Client for backdoored Windows and GNU/Linux operating systems.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Add and Update Git Submodules
Git submodules are a great way to manage dependencies inside your Git project. They allow you to include other Git repositories within your main repository.
CubicleNate ☛ Crontab | Automatic purging of Logs
One of the neat things that you can do in GNU/Linux or Unix for that matter is the ability to schedule events with Cron. This isn’t exactly the easiest system to understand but when you study it a bit, it is pretty simple. My favorite reference for this is on the openSUSE wiki.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Configure Swappiness to Use Swap Space Only When RAM is Full
Linux systems use both RAM and swap space to manage memory. RAM is the physical memory, while swap is a space on the hard drive used when RAM is full. By default, GNU/Linux can start using swap even if RAM is not full.
Install Miniconda on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn how to install MiniConda3 on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to use the Conda package manager to install Anaconda Packages. The Anaconda distribution is a collection of software for scientific purposes.
Install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Tutorial to learn the steps for installing Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Server for setting up your own free and open-source video conferencing service solution. What is Jitsi Meet?
Install Brave Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Brave was launched in 2016 by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and JavaScript. It aims to make the web a better place, and its primary concerns are privacy and security.