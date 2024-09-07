Elive 3.8.44 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.44
This new version includes: [...]
Do you waddle the waddle?
Released earlier this week, the White House’s Roadmap to Enhancing Routing Security (“the Roadmap”) is an important step by the US government toward strengthening routing security in the United States. The US has long lagged behind the rest of the world when it comes to routing security.
This tutorial will help you protect your data and GNU/Linux filesystem on a battery that is not in 100% health anymore by re-adjusting low battery power warning on Kubuntu. By doing this, your system will show a notification of low battery at your choice for example at 55% is warning and 50% is critical and do something like shutdown automatically if that happens. We wish you the best!
The Minisforum UM760 Slim is a compact mini PC designed for a variety of computing needs. It features a silent cooling system and is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, paired with an AMD Radeon 760M GPU, providing a balance of performance and power efficiency.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Readers can now access Mediapart's reporting via https://www.mediapartrvj4bsgolbxixw57ru7fh4jqckparke4vs365guu6ho64yd.onion/.
Coming more than four months after QEMU 9.0, the QEMU 9.1 release introduces compression offload support via Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerator (IAA) or User Space Accelerator Development Kit (UADK), along with enhanced support for postcopy failure recovery.
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.44
This new version includes: [...]