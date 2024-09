It Has Been Over a Year Since We Quit Social Control Media and We Don't Miss It

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024,

updated Sep 07, 2024



"Age Restrictions" aren't enough to make "social" [sic] "media" [sic] 'safe' or beneficial. It's just outright toxic and it is enabling abusers like the one we've just sued.

We'll never come back to Social Control Media. It has nothing to offer us. We advise others to consider doing the same. █