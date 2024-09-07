posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 07, 2024



Upscayl - Enhance your images, with AI, locally, no cloud

Most modern programs are meh. Really. Upscayl is an exception to this modern mediocrity. A big exception. This is a beautiful, elegant program. Nice GUI, simple usage, simple and clean installation, truly offline mode of work, multiple models, good performance, modest requirements vis-a-vis GPU, and results that are quite all right if not perfect. In my book, this is a pretty good sum indeed. Way more than I expected.

You will get the best results if you have small, detail-simple photos or images, with even lighting and low amount of blur and noise. If your files satisfy these conditions, you can expect a very pleasing outcome from Upscayl. If not, the results will vary from good to disappointing. Just be aware of that. Now, all that said, this is really a fantastic little tool, and well worth testing. Next, I am going to try to all of the above manually, using ImageMagick and GIMP. I want to see how much photo improvement and upscaling can be done by hand, using command-line tools in Linux. That will be the topic for my next tutorial. Stay tuned.