Games: PAYDAY 2, MicroProse, HELLDIVERS 2, and More
Amazon Luna cloud gaming relaunched, with Prime Gaming merged in and a new AI game | GamingOnLinux
Amazon have today relaunched Amazon Luna, their cloud gaming service and it also merges in Prime Gaming with the monthly game giveaways too.
Krafton (PUBG, Subnautica, inZOI) becoming an "AI-First" company | GamingOnLinux
Krafton, the publisher of the likes of: PUBG, Subnautica, inZOI and Dinkum, have just put out a press release talking about a major investment into AI.
PAYDAY 2 is going to live again with a new team and new updates | GamingOnLinux
While PAYDAY 3 continues to do rather poorly, PAYDAY 2 is coming back to life to refresh it with some upgrades.
MicroProse reveal Dungeon Holdem a mixture of poker and dungeon crawling that looks ace | GamingOnLinux
MicroProse just announced they're publishing Dungeon Holdem a fusion of poker, dungeon crawling, and deckbuilding RPG mechanics and it really looks ace.
Embark Studios confirm rollout of Denuvo Anti-Cheat for THE FINALS | GamingOnLinux
With a major midseason update out today, Embark Studios have given an update on their anti-cheat plans as more tools are being added to it. The game should still fully work on Linux / SteamOS platforms (like Steam Deck), as they've said multiple times before they won't be doing anything in THE FINALS to specifically block Linux.
Arrowhead focus on fixing up all the issues with HELLDIVERS 2 getting a big bug-squashing patch | GamingOnLinux
HELLDIVERS 2 remains as one of the best co-op action games around, but it has long be plagued with the kind of bugs you don't want to see.
Get some quality spooky games in the Dark Pictures - Little Nightmares Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Ready for Halloween? If not, check out the Dark Pictures & Little Nightmares Humble Bundle with some highly rated games to add to your collection. As usual from GamingOnLinux, we'll go over the ratings and compatibility below.
The Jackbox Party Pack 11 has arrived with a whole new set of games | GamingOnLinux
For your next little gathering, The Jackbox Party Pack 11 is available now bringing with it five completely new original games to laugh with your pals. And once again, you can play the pack on nearly everything. With Native Linux support, it also works across various other devices.
Heroes of Magic - Cards will give poker the roguelike deck-builder treatment | GamingOnLinux
With a demo coming on November 5th, Heroes of Magic & Cards is another interesting spin on deck-builders that blends in poker mechanics for something different. Turn-based card-battling fans will probably enjoy this one!