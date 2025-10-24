MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks

news

The MutantC is a well-known DIY project now in its fifth generation. This is a project that should be fairly easy to replicate, even for relatively inexperienced makers. As is often the case, a 3D printer is required, although this process can also be outsourced to an external service provider. Additionally, there are two circuit boards, which usually have to be purchased separately. The model is available in two versions, namely a thickness of 39 mm or 42 mm and a battery capacity of 7,000 or 10,000 mAh.

The MutantC uses a Raspberry-pi CM4 form-factor as the compute module, while the TFT touchscreen measures 4.3 or 5 inches and can be slid upwards to reveal the keyboard. There is a thumbstick for mouse control on the right side. Image content can be output to an external display, which means that the device could also be suitable for office tasks such as text editing on a monitor.

Two USB 2.0 ports are available, as well as GPIO ports with SPI and I2C support, allowing external sensors and actuators to be connected. Add-on boards can be used to retrofit an M.2 2280 SSD or additional USB ports and Ethernet, for example. A soldering iron is required for installation, and a scalpel may also be useful. Lastly, the MutantC is suitable for variety of purposes, such as controlling home appliances, acting as a portable computer, or serving as a home automation controller.