Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!
Ultramarine 42 images and Terra 43 are available now! Ultramarine 43 upgrades are coming your way in a few days.
Ultramarine 42 got hit with a domino from 41. You're probably thinking of a row of dominoes falling neatly, imagine someone using a domino like a metal chair instead.
I feel bad about these delays, it's stressful and incredibly demotivating to work on something with a deadline stamped 6 months ago, I imagine the rest of the team feels similarly.
We understand that this is less than you may expect from us, and for that we are truly sorry. We hope that upgrades have helped ease issues over the last few months.
But now we're past these two releases from development hell! We polished up a ton of papercuts in 42, and can focus on the small bumps that get us a fresh pile of 43 images and upgrades.
Ultramarine 43 will not be flashy, but it will be less delayed. Keep an eye on your app stores and this blog for news.
Thank you for sticking with us, the kindness and support we get from the community, especially in the Discord, makes this all worthwhile. We love making Ultramarine for you, and hope you love using it.