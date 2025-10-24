ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

The Internet is as vast and diverse as the people around the world who use it every day. Because of this diversity—both in uses and users alike—there are countless topics or initiatives we could focus on to maintain and improve the Internet for everyone.

In Nepal, a couple of days’ hiking away from the Everest Base Camp, the communities of Khunde and Khumjung were considered connected by normal standards. After all, if people in the villages hiked up a mountain, they could get some reception to send messages. Meanwhile, in the local school’s computer lab, children were learning about the Internet through printouts.

news

Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 24, 2025



Ultramarine 42 images and Terra 43 are available now! Ultramarine 43 upgrades are coming your way in a few days.

[...]

Ultramarine 42 got hit with a domino from 41. You're probably thinking of a row of dominoes falling neatly, imagine someone using a domino like a metal chair instead.

I feel bad about these delays, it's stressful and incredibly demotivating to work on something with a deadline stamped 6 months ago, I imagine the rest of the team feels similarly.

We understand that this is less than you may expect from us, and for that we are truly sorry. We hope that upgrades have helped ease issues over the last few months.

But now we're past these two releases from development hell! We polished up a ton of papercuts in 42, and can focus on the small bumps that get us a fresh pile of 43 images and upgrades.

Ultramarine 43 will not be flashy, but it will be less delayed. Keep an eye on your app stores and this blog for news.

Thank you for sticking with us, the kindness and support we get from the community, especially in the Discord, makes this all worthwhile. We love making Ultramarine for you, and hope you love using it.

Read on