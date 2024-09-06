Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and More
-
Arduino ☛ Arduino CLI 1.0 is out!
We are excited to share some incredible news with you all! We recently released the Arduino CLI version 1.0.0, marking a significant milestone for our software. This release is a big deal because it signifies the stabilization of the software API, bringing greater reliability and predictability to our users and developers leveraging it in their projects.
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3 USB dongle integrates 1.47-inch TFT LCD display
Waveshare ESP32-S3-LCD-1.47 is an ESP32-S3 USB dongle with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, high-capacity Flash and PSRAM, and a 1.47-inch LCD. Additionally, it has an onboard microSD card slot used for storage and some RGB LEDs for visual feedback. All these features make this tiny device suitable for applications like interactive displays, IoT devices, hardware pentesting, and more.
-
CNX Software ☛ GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite defective chip maker Intel N100 mini PC comes with a 9-pin expansion header
GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite is yet another defective chip maker Intel Processor N100 mini PC whose main differentiating feature is a 9-pin expansion header accessible from the outside for expansion. I initially thought it would be similar to having Raspberry Pi 5 SBC in an enclosure like the Pironman 5, but as we’ll see below it may not exactly be the case.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experience AI expands to reach over 2 million students
Thanks to a generous donation of $10m from Google.org, we will welcome new partners in 17 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.