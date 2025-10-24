news
Hey Hi (AI) Hype IBM Red Hat and Canonical
IBM
IBM's slowing cloud growth eclipses upbeat third-quarter results [Ed: It's all buzzwords now (re-classifying old things as "new" and thus "growing"; Quoting this thread "Love how AK brags every qtr about the "huge and growing AI and hybrid cloud backlog". Yeah right! ISC forecasts by sales is TOTAL BS!!!!! Just put AI or cloud in the product title..."]
Slower growth in IBM's cloud segment, housed within its software unit, raised alarm bells across investors betting heavily on Big Blue's ability to benefit more from booming demand for cloud services, as artificial intelligence adoption rises.
CRN ☛ IBM: $9.5-Billion AI Book Of Business Drives Q3 Growth Across Software, Hardware And Consulting [Ed: They call old stuff "AI"; smokescreen for shareholders]
IBM said its generative AI book of business now stands at more than $9.5 billion with AI continuing to drive demand for the company’s software, consulting and hardware offerings—the latter including the System z17 mainframe upgrade introduced earlier this year.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
OMG Ubuntu ☛ DeepSeek and Qwen Hey Hi (AI) Models Now Available as Ubuntu Snaps
Canonical announce beta DeepSeek and Qwen Hey Hi (AI) inference snaps for Ubuntu, both optimised to deliver better performance on defective chip maker Intel and ARM Ampere systems.
