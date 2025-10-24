news
KDE: Plasma Mobile and Plasma 6.5 Improvements
More mobile settings: keyboard & wired network
Recently, I’ve worked on making certain “less obvious” system settings more accessible for Plasma Mobile users. The modules I’ve worked on fall just outside the typical mobile phone use-case, but can be important to users of other types of devices. Specifically, users that plug in or connect a keyboard once in a while and need to change its layout or language, or devices that are connected using an ethernet cable, as often is the case with embedded industrial devices.
More KMS offloading, with overlay planes
In preparation for, and at the 2025 display next hackfest, I did a bunch of hacking on using more driver features for improved efficiency and performance. Since then, I polished up the results a lot more, held a talk about this at XDC 2025 and most of the improvements are merged and now released with Plasma 6.5. Let’s dive into the details!