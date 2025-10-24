KDE: Plasma Mobile and Plasma 6.5 Improvements

Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!