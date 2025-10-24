New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4

AnduinOS has always been built on Ubuntu, and one of our core commitments is to keep pace with Ubuntu's release cycle. Whenever a new version of Ubuntu is released, we synchronously roll out a new version of AnduinOS.

Now, just over a month after the release of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing), this version brings a massive number of user experience improvements, such as the complete removal of X11, the new Pytxis terminal, GNOME 49, Linux 6.17, and sudo-rs, among others. These exciting changes significantly enhance the user experience, and now, they have fully landed in AnduinOS.

Therefore, we are extremely proud to announce the official release of AnduinOS 1.4. This version is built on the latest compilation of Ubuntu 25.10 and is designed to catch up with the latest upstream changes.