Free and Open Source Software

What Is Meaningful Connectivity?

In Nepal, a couple of days’ hiking away from the Everest Base Camp, the communities of Khunde and Khumjung were considered connected by normal standards. After all, if people in the villages hiked up a mountain, they could get some reception to send messages. Meanwhile, in the local school’s computer lab, children were learning about the Internet through printouts. 

Connect, Discuss, Inspire: Dive Deep with Special Interest Groups

The Internet is as vast and diverse as the people around the world who use it every day. Because of this diversity—both in uses and users alike—there are countless topics or initiatives we could focus on to maintain and improve the Internet for everyone. 

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

LinuxGizmos.com

Silicon Labs SixG301 Series 3 SoCs Target Zigbee, Matter, and Thread Development

Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.

ASUS Adds Amston Lake Atom x7000RE Based Models to Its Windows 11 IoT Lineup

ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 24, 2025

MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks

  
What Happened To Limpopo [original]

  
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal

  
New Release of OpenBSD

  
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience

  
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes

  
Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux: Kernel, KDE, EasyOS, and Mobile Systems

  
Applications: devise-otp 2.0, Valkey 9.0.0, RustDesk Released 1.4.3, Tinkercad, and More

  
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support

  
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours

  
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18

  
Microsoft's Graveley, a Serial Strangler of Women, Pays People on Motorcycle (Dressed Like Hells Angels) to Drive in Heavy Rain From London to My Home's Doorstep [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114

  
Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux

  
Today in Techrights

  
Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server

  
New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4

  
Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
KDE: Thunderbird on KDE Plasma and KDE Gear 25.12 release schedule

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Tinkercad, ESP32, and More

  
A Look at Lenspect and Translate Shell for GNU/Linux

  
Lingmo OS 3.0: Stable and slim macOS clone for old PCs

  
Pangolin Reverse Proxy Moves to Dual Licensing With New Enterprise Edition

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Quirinux – Devuan-based Linux distribution

  
SVG in GTK

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com

  
Security Leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code

  
today's howtos

  
Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows

  
Android Leftovers

  
DietPi 9.18 Adds NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5 Support

  
I finally switched to Linux, and these 5 apps made it painless

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Ubuntu upgrade adventures, a rollercoaster with mostly down

  
Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave

  
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android

  
Linux and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Debian Technical Committee overrides systemd change

  
The FSF considers large language models

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux

  
Today in Techrights

  
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and BSD

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

  
This Linux app will make you ditch your mouse for good

  
The end of Windows 10 has been a boon for one particular Linux distro - and I'm not surprised

  
Servers, IBM, and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Embedded World, Hackaday Supercon, Linux Day, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting

  
Mozilla's Web Browser/Web Server Commentary

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Free Software: The Next Step

  
Review: Kubuntu 25.10

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
Pulling a Microsoft OOXML on an Independent Publisher [original]

  
Games: THRASHER, The Outlast Trials, UTOPIA MUST FALL, and More

  
User Flags Possible Malware Incident on Xubuntu.org

  
Brett Wilson LLP Has Just Again (Implicitly) Admitted Breaching Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines [original]

  
Android Leftovers

  
Hopefully Tux Machines Site Search Will be Ready in 2026 [original]

  
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

  
Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices

  
I tried Arch Linux as an ex-Windows fanboy

  
The SLAPPs Against Us Are Funded by Rich People Who Hide Their Identity [original]

  
5 free Linux distros built for speed and power - and your new PC

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
LangitKetujuh OS – Linux distribution

  
Today in Techrights

  
The Fall of Windows: Vista 10 and 11 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: Vista 7 and 8 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: Vista [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: XP [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: ME and 2000 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: 98 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: 95 [original]

  
The Fall of Windows: 3.1 and 3.11 [original]

  
New Audio: "Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society" by Richard Stallman [original]

  
Hours ago a talk by Richard Stallman in Munich (Germany) ended