news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Stasis - modern Wayland idle manager - LinuxLinks
Stasis is a modern Wayland idle manager that knows when to step back.
Stasis doesn’t just lock your screen after a timer—it understands context. Watching a video? Reading a document? Playing music? Stasis detects these scenarios and intelligently manages idle behavior, so you never have to jiggle your mouse to prevent an unwanted screen lock.
This is free and open source software.
mpls - Markdown Preview Language Server - LinuxLinks
Markdown Preview Language Server (mpls) is a language server designed to enhance your Markdown editing experience. With live preview in the browser, mpls allows you to see your Markdown content rendered in real-time. Whether you’re writing documentation or creating notes, mpls provides a seamless and interactive environment.
Built with terminal editors in mind, such as (Neo)vim and Helix, which do not have built-in Markdown rendering, mpls bridges the gap by providing a live preview feature that works alongside these editors. Additionally, mpls is compatible with any editor that supports the Language Server Protocol (LSP), making it a versatile tool for Markdown editing across various platforms. For users of Visual Studio Code, there is also a dedicated extension available at mpls-vscode-client,
This is free and open source software.
fokus - focus timer and stopwatch - LinuxLinks
fokus is a minimalist terminal‐based focus timer and stopwatch with daily logging.
This is free and open source software.