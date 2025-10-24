Markdown Preview Language Server (mpls) is a language server designed to enhance your Markdown editing experience. With live preview in the browser, mpls allows you to see your Markdown content rendered in real-time. Whether you’re writing documentation or creating notes, mpls provides a seamless and interactive environment.

Built with terminal editors in mind, such as (Neo)vim and Helix, which do not have built-in Markdown rendering, mpls bridges the gap by providing a live preview feature that works alongside these editors. Additionally, mpls is compatible with any editor that supports the Language Server Protocol (LSP), making it a versatile tool for Markdown editing across various platforms. For users of Visual Studio Code, there is also a dedicated extension available at mpls-vscode-client,

This is free and open source software.