news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Desktop/Laptop
-
XDA ☛ 5 pitfalls of dual-booting Windows and Linux that I wasn’t prepared for
On paper, dual-booting Windows and a Linux install of your choice seems like you're getting the best of both worlds. For months, I did exactly that in order to see what it would be like to daily drive Linux for as much work and play as possible, while keeping my Windows install in case I needed access to specific apps and games. Although I did enjoy the everyday experience of using Linux, dual-booting came with its own pitfalls that I really wasn't prepared for.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 634: Why Self-Host?
Why Self-host?, Advanced ZFS Dataset Management, Building a Simple Router with OpenBSD, Minimal pkgbase jails / chroots, WSL-For-FreeBSD, Yubico yubikey 5 nfc on FreeBSD, The Q3 2025 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal, and more
-
-
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.43: NebiOS Linux, GNOME Enhancements, LMDE 7, COSMIC Beta Review and More GNU/Linux Stuff
GNOME all the way!
Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) version 7 is available now. For people who like Debian more than Ubuntu and Linux Mint's Cinnamon more than anything, this is the perfect choice.
Sometimes I wonder if LMDE should be the default choice for Linux Mint. Am I the only one who thinks this?
-