In Nepal, a couple of days’ hiking away from the Everest Base Camp, the communities of Khunde and Khumjung were considered connected by normal standards. After all, if people in the villages hiked up a mountain, they could get some reception to send messages. Meanwhile, in the local school’s computer lab, children were learning about the Internet through printouts.
The Internet is as vast and diverse as the people around the world who use it every day. Because of this diversity—both in uses and users alike—there are countless topics or initiatives we could focus on to maintain and improve the Internet for everyone.
As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.
Silicon Labs has announced general availability of its new Series 3 platform, debuting with the SiMG301 and SiBG301 wireless SoCs. Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 family targets compute-intensive IoT applications that require higher security, integrated connectivity, and support for modern 2.4 GHz wireless protocols.
ASUS has expanded its industrial motherboard lineup with new Amston Lake models built on Intel’s Atom x7000RE processors. Designed for Windows 11 IoT environments, these compact boards combine low power operation with support for high resolution video, extended temperature tolerance, and flexible connectivity for automation and embedded computing.
- MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
- What Happened To Limpopo [original]
- Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
- New Release of OpenBSD
- Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
- KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes
- Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- GNU/Linux: Kernel, KDE, EasyOS, and Mobile Systems
- Applications: devise-otp 2.0, Valkey 9.0.0, RustDesk Released 1.4.3, Tinkercad, and More
- AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support
- Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours
- VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18
- Microsoft's Graveley, a Serial Strangler of Women, Pays People on Motorcycle (Dressed Like Hells Angels) to Drive in Heavy Rain From London to My Home's Doorstep [original]
- Free and Open Source Software
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114
- Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux
- Today in Techrights
- Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server
- New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4
- Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!
- Security Leftovers
- KDE: Thunderbird on KDE Plasma and KDE Gear 25.12 release schedule
- Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Tinkercad, ESP32, and More
- A Look at Lenspect and Translate Shell for GNU/Linux
- Lingmo OS 3.0: Stable and slim macOS clone for old PCs
- Pangolin Reverse Proxy Moves to Dual Licensing With New Enterprise Edition
- Free and Open Source Software
- Quirinux – Devuan-based Linux distribution
- SVG in GTK
- Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly
- Programming Leftovers
- Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com
- Security Leftovers
- Red Hat Leftovers
- Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code
- today's howtos
- Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows
- Android Leftovers
- DietPi 9.18 Adds NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5 Support
- I finally switched to Linux, and these 5 apps made it painless
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Ubuntu upgrade adventures, a rollercoaster with mostly down
- Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave
- Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android
- Linux and GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Debian Technical Committee overrides systemd change
- The FSF considers large language models
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux
- Today in Techrights
- Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and BSD
- Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download
- This Linux app will make you ditch your mouse for good
- The end of Windows 10 has been a boon for one particular Linux distro - and I'm not surprised
- Servers, IBM, and GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Embedded World, Hackaday Supercon, Linux Day, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting
- Mozilla's Web Browser/Web Server Commentary
- Programming Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Free Software: The Next Step
- Review: Kubuntu 25.10
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
- Pulling a Microsoft OOXML on an Independent Publisher [original]
- Games: THRASHER, The Outlast Trials, UTOPIA MUST FALL, and More
- User Flags Possible Malware Incident on Xubuntu.org
- Brett Wilson LLP Has Just Again (Implicitly) Admitted Breaching Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines [original]
- Android Leftovers
- Hopefully Tux Machines Site Search Will be Ready in 2026 [original]
- digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
- Clonezilla Live 3.3.0-33 Adds Support for Cloning MTD Block and eMMC Boot Devices
- I tried Arch Linux as an ex-Windows fanboy
- The SLAPPs Against Us Are Funded by Rich People Who Hide Their Identity [original]
- 5 free Linux distros built for speed and power - and your new PC
- Free and Open Source Software
- LangitKetujuh OS – Linux distribution
- Today in Techrights
- The Fall of Windows: Vista 10 and 11 [original]
- The Fall of Windows: Vista 7 and 8 [original]
- The Fall of Windows: Vista [original]
- The Fall of Windows: XP [original]
- The Fall of Windows: ME and 2000 [original]
- The Fall of Windows: 98 [original]
- The Fall of Windows: 95 [original]
- The Fall of Windows: 3.1 and 3.11 [original]
- New Audio: "Free/Libre software and freedom in the digital society" by Richard Stallman [original]
