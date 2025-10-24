Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

We can recognize the signs of a controlling relationship in our personal lives: one person dictating the terms, making the rules, and holding all the power, leaving the other feeling helpless and trapped. We would tell a friend in that situation to break free. Yet, millions of us accept a similar dynamic every day in our digital lives through our relationship with proprietary software.

Proprietary software, by its very nature, operates on a model of control. The developer holds unjust power over the user, creating a fundamental imbalance. This isn't just an abstract problem; it's the root of concrete digital abuses. To add insult to injury, this control often manifests in features designed against your interests, such as data surveillance that spies on your activity or digital restrictions (DRM) that limit what you can do with your own files and media. You're not in control of your own computer; the software developer is.

This system creates a state of digital helplessness, where your tools can be changed, your data can be harvested, and your freedoms denied, all without your consent. Everyone deserves better. To reclaim control over your computing, the first step is to recognize this relationship for what it is: abusive.