news
Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Migration toolkit for applications 8: Bringing modernized applications to market faster
Application modernization is a continuous journey for enterprises, driven by the need for greater business agility, enhanced security, and cost optimization. While the benefits are clear, large-scale modernization projects can be complex, time-consuming, and require significant upfront investment.With the introduction of migration toolkit for applications 8 (MTA 8), Red Bait is helping organizations overcome these challenges by automating key parts of the modernization journey.
-
Red Hat ☛ Exposing OpenShift networks using BGP
In the previous article, How to import provider network routes to OpenShift via BGP, we demonstrated how you can import provider network routes into Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with the border gateway protocol (BGP). This article demonstrates how to expose OpenShift networks with BGP to provide additional features to your Virtual Machines (VMs). This integration, primarily through FRRouting (FRR) and User-Defined Networks (UDNs), brings advanced routing and network segmentation benefits directly to virtual machines and containers on the same platform.
-
Red Hat ☛ The odo CLI is deprecated: What developers need to know
If you currently use the odo command-line interface (CLI) in your cloud-native development workflow, this post contains important news for you: the odo project is being officially deprecated. Find out what this change means for your Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes development workflow and how to transition easily.
odo: A brief history
First released in 2019, odo originated as a simple, fast, and developer-focused command-line interface designed to streamline the lifecycle of applications on OpenShift and Kubernetes. Its primary goal was to abstract away complexity, allowing developers to focus purely on coding, building, and deploying without becoming cluster experts. Since its inception, odo has been a valuable part of the OpenShift ecosystem, focusing specifically on the inner-loop—the rapid cycle of development and testing—for our cloud-native users.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat aims new Developer Lightspeed AI features at application migration [Ed: Red Hat (IBM) pays this publishers to push buzzwords and puff pieces for it, then Red Hat Official ☛ it links to the paid-for puff]
-
Red Hat Delivers Distributed Computing Platform for Running AI Applications [Ed: More buzzwords than substance from Red Hat-sponsored sites]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ NetApp and Red Hat Strengthen Collaboration to Drive IT Modernization with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization