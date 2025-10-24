Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces

If you currently use the odo command-line interface (CLI) in your cloud-native development workflow, this post contains important news for you: the odo project is being officially deprecated. Find out what this change means for your Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes development workflow and how to transition easily.

odo: A brief history

First released in 2019, odo originated as a simple, fast, and developer-focused command-line interface designed to streamline the lifecycle of applications on OpenShift and Kubernetes. Its primary goal was to abstract away complexity, allowing developers to focus purely on coding, building, and deploying without becoming cluster experts. Since its inception, odo has been a valuable part of the OpenShift ecosystem, focusing specifically on the inner-loop—the rapid cycle of development and testing—for our cloud-native users.