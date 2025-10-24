news
Web Browsers: Curl, Universe Browser, Mozilla, and More
Daniel Stenberg ☛ On 110 operating systems
This time I am back with another update and I here is the official list of the 110 operating systems that have run curl.
Wired ☛ This ‘Privacy Browser’ Has Dangerous Hidden Features
The Universe Browser is believed to have been downloaded millions of times. But researchers say it behaves like malware and has links to Asia’s booming cybercrime and illegal gambling networks.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Announcing data collection consent changes for new Firefox extensions
As of November 3rd 2025, all new Firefox extensions will be required to specify if they collect or transmit personal data in their
manifest.jsonfile using the
browser_specific_settings.gecko.data_collection_permissions key. This will apply to new extensions only, and not new versions of existing extensions. Extensions that do not collect or transmit any personal data are required to specify this by setting the none required data collection permission in this property.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Behind the Manifesto: Standing up for encryption to keep the internet safe
Welcome to the first blog of the series “Behind the Manifesto,” where we unpack core issues that are critical to Mozilla’s mission. The Mozilla Manifestorepresents Mozilla’s commitment to advancing an open, global internet. This blog series digs deeper on our vision for the web and the people who use it, and how these goals are advanced in policymaking and technology.
Flamed Fury ☛ Disable AI In Firefox
What’s going on, Internet? To the outrage of the Firefox community across the web, Mozilla has started rolling out AI across our beloved browser and has enabled the features by default.
Dave Gauer ☛ LibreWolf
Through thick and thin, I have been a long-time die-hard Firefox user. Mozilla has been an… unwell organization for a very long time, but at this point it is basically working as hard as it can to shed the last of its users and supporters. And it’s working!
