-
Why We Support Richard Stallman and You Probably Should Too
It's not about being "Richard Stallman fan", it is about maintaining the right to hold positions (on technology) like his
New
-
Slopwatch: Google News and Slopfarms That Relay Nonsense From LLMs
Google News, which once prioritised or used to care about provenance and quality, is feeding slopfarms
-
Links 23/10/2025: More Health Concerns Over Dumb Chatbots (LLMs) and "Talking Cars" as Latest Buzz
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 23/10/2025: Daylight Savings Time and Duration Shorthand
Links for the day
-
Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent
Links for the day
-
Linux Foundation Uses LLM Slop to Promote Microsoft in Linux.com (Again), Rendering It a Linux-Hostile Slopfarm
Openwashing with slop by "Linux.com Editorial Staff", which basically seems to be a bot
-
Links 23/10/2025: Windows TCO Galore and "The Internet Is Going to Break Again"
Links for the day
-
Social engineering attack: Debian voted to trick you on binary blobs
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Techrights Will Always Stand for Women's Rights
We even invest money - personal savings that it - in our principles
-
Certified Lawyers Should Know Better (Than to Intimidate Us With Man Who Drives on Motorcycle Through a Really Bad Storm Between Distant Cities, Then Collects Photos of Our Home)
Mentioning someone was in prison for bad things isn't a crime, it's a public service
-
The "AI" (Slop) Bubble is Already Imploding
"ChatGPT Usage Has Peaked and Is Now Declining, New Data Finds"
-
The So-called "Sexy" Buckets (AI, Quantum) Cannot Save IBM From Reality, Shares Tank
"No matter how much financial hocus-pocus they use to reclassify revenues to land in the "sexy" buckets (AI, Quantum), it still smells old and musty - just like this company."
-
Paul Krugman is Wrong About the Scope of Mass Layoffs in the United States
A few years ago society was accelerating its journey towards feudalism, boosted by COVID-19
-
Links 23/10/2025: Proprietary Blunders and CISA's Latest Disclosure of Holes
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 23/10/2025: Fast Past (F1), 99.9% Uptime
Links for the day
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
IRC logs for Wednesday, October 22, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
