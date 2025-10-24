news
Latest Announcements From Ubuntu and Rust Pushers Break Ubuntu
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical announces new optimized Ubuntu image for Thundercomm RUBIK Pi 3
October 23, 2025 – Today Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced an optimized, pre-installed Ubuntu image for RUBIK Pi 3 – a powerful AI developer board built on Dragonwing QCS6490. These new, optimized Ubuntu images reduce time to market through out-of-the-box functionality, and offer official long-term support from Canonical. The new Ubuntu image is also available to download and install for current users of RUBIK Pi 3.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Introducing Canonical Academy
-
Ubuntu ☛ Introducing silicon-optimized inference snaps
Canonical today announced optimized inference snaps, a new way to deploy Hey Hi (AI) models on Ubuntu devices. Install a well-known model like DeepSeek R1 or Qwen 2.5 VL with a single command, and get the silicon-optimized Hey Hi (AI) engine automatically.
-
Ubuntu ☛ ESWIN Computing launches the EBC7702 Mini-DTX Mainboard with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
This development follows the July 2025 launch of the EBC7700 single board computer. With the introduction of the EIC7702X dual-die SoC, developers gain access to twice the CPU and AI processing cores, an extended set of peripherals, and an enhanced performance – forming part of a wider initiative by Canonical and ESWIN Computing to offer choice and consistency to developers across product lines.
-
LWN ☛ Date bug affects Ubuntu 25.10 automatic updates
The Ubuntu Project has announced that a bug in the Rust-based uutils version of the date command shipped with Ubuntu 25.10 broke automatic updates:
Some Ubuntu 25.10 systems have been unable to automatically check for available software updates. Affected machines include cloud deployments, container images, Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server installs.