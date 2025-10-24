Unfortunately, as it was the end of the day yesterday when I got back from a video shoot, I had the folder on the external drive open, and not the folder where I copy the files to on my NAS. Thus, after I thought I had copied all the files to the NAS, I deleted the local folder on my computer. Then I ran the sync command, and apparently I have that sync command set to delete files that don't exist in the source.

Oops. Just deleted all the new footage. And because I copied to my local Thunderbolt drive, and not my NAS, that hourly snapshot didn't have the new footage.