MWL ☛ 105: A Fully Patched ShroomOS
Here’s a tidbit from the backers-only special edition of Networking for System Administrators. All those shrooms were one interconnected, internally networked living thing. Networked. Sort of like computers. Except mushroom networks are efficient.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Upgrade RHEL 9 to RHEL 10 Step-by-Step Guide
The New Stack ☛ How To Deploy a Local Hey Hi (AI) via Docker
Jeff Geerling ☛ Recovering videos from my Sony camera that I stupidly deleted
Unfortunately, as it was the end of the day yesterday when I got back from a video shoot, I had the folder on the external drive open, and not the folder where I copy the files to on my NAS. Thus, after I thought I had copied all the files to the NAS, I deleted the local folder on my computer. Then I ran the sync command, and apparently I have that sync command set to delete files that don't exist in the source.
Oops. Just deleted all the new footage. And because I copied to my local Thunderbolt drive, and not my NAS, that hourly snapshot didn't have the new footage.
Zach Flower ☛ Spinning up an Onion Mirror is Stupid Easy
Why? Because why not. And also because I can. Oh, and free speech and anti-censorship and all that jazz.
I'd like to pretend that it was some grand technological challenge, but if I'm being entirely candid, it was like 3 commands and 4 lines of configuration.
University of Toronto ☛ Two reasons why Unix traditionally requires mount points to exist
I think there is one answer for why this is a good idea in general and otherwise complex to do, although you can argue about it, and then a second historical answer based on how mount points were initially implemented.
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Is It Worth It To Optimize Images For Your Site?
Yes but it depends on how you define the verb “to optimize”. For any image conversion heavy lifting I rely on the trusty ImageMagick yet I’ve been wondering whether my argument preset is correct: should it be more or less optimized?
University of Toronto ☛ We can't really do progressive rollouts of disruptive things
This means that progressively rolling out a kernel update (and rebooting things) to our important, visible core servers requires multiple people-visible reboots of machines, instead of one big downtime when everything is rebooted. Generally we feel that repeated disruptions are much more annoying and disruptive overall to people; it's better to get the pain of reboot disruptions over all at once. It's also much easier to explain to people, and we don't have to annoy them with repeated notifications that yet another subset of our servers and services will be down for a bit.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shadowsocks on AlmaLinux 10
Setting up a secure and private network connection has become essential for modern digital infrastructure. Shadowsocks represents one of the most efficient proxy protocols available today, offering superior performance compared to traditional VPN solutions while maintaining robust security features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Reflector on Manjaro
If you’ve been searching for ways to install Reflector on your Manjaro system, you’re not alone. Many GNU/Linux users transitioning from Arch GNU/Linux or following older tutorials encounter this common confusion. Here’s the crucial information you need: Reflector is not compatible with Manjaro GNU/Linux and cannot be installed on Manjaro systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Avidemux on Debian 13
Avidemux stands out as one of the most reliable free and open-source video editing applications available for GNU/Linux systems. This powerful yet lightweight tool excels at simple cutting, filtering, and encoding tasks that video editors encounter daily.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SoftEther VPN Server on AlmaLinux 10
Setting up a robust VPN solution on your AlmaLinux 10 server doesn’t have to be complicated. SoftEther VPN Server stands out as one of the most powerful and versatile open-source VPN platforms available today, developed by researchers at the University of Tsukuba in Japan.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MailSpring on openSUSE
Managing multiple email accounts across different providers can become overwhelming without the right tools. MailSpring emerges as a powerful, modern email client designed specifically for GNU/Linux users who demand performance, aesthetics, and advanced features in their daily workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoPrism on Linux Mint 22
Managing thousands of photos across multiple devices can become overwhelming. PhotoPrism offers a powerful solution: an AI-powered, self-hosted photo management application that keeps your memories organized while maintaining complete privacy.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flutter on Linux Mint 22
Flutter has revolutionized cross-platform application development since its introduction by Google. This powerful, open-source UI toolkit enables developers to build beautiful, natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop platforms from a single codebase. Linux Mint 22, being one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distributions, provides an excellent environment for Flutter development.
