Games: Godot 3.6.2, Crosswords 0.3.16, and C++ Strategy Game Programming

Time for another GNOME Crosswords release! This one highlights the features our interns did this past summer. We had three fabulous interns — two through GSoC and one through Outreachy. While this release really only has three big features — one from each — they were all fantastic.

Thanks goes to to my fellow GSoC mentors Federico and Tanmay. In addition, Tilda and the folks at Outreachy were extremely helpful. Mentorship is a lot of work, but it’s also super-rewarding. If you’re interested in participating as a mentor in the future and have any questions about the process, let me know. I’ll be happy to speak with you about them.