Games: Godot 3.6.2, Crosswords 0.3.16, and C++ Strategy Game Programming
Godot Engine ☛ Maintenance release: Godot 3.6.2
Although we fixed many of the major 3.6 bugs in Godot 3.6.1 in June, we have decided to make a new 3.6 point release in order to keep up to date with platform requirements.
GNOME ☛ Jonathan Blandford: Crosswords 0.3.16: 2025 Internship Results
Time for another GNOME Crosswords release! This one highlights the features our interns did this past summer. We had three fabulous interns — two through GSoC and one through Outreachy. While this release really only has three big features — one from each — they were all fantastic.
Thanks goes to to my fellow GSoC mentors Federico and Tanmay. In addition, Tilda and the folks at Outreachy were extremely helpful. Mentorship is a lot of work, but it’s also super-rewarding. If you’re interested in participating as a mentor in the future and have any questions about the process, let me know. I’ll be happy to speak with you about them.
Positech Games ☛ C++ Strategy Game Programming: Ridiculous Space Battles code video #1
Most of today has been me making and editing and rendering and uploading this roughly 50 minute intro video to how I program a complex strategy game in C++! I know not everyone does it this way, but this is just ‘how I do it’. The game in question is ‘Ridiculous Space Battles‘ :D.