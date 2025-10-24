news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 24, 2025



Quoting: Taking a Spin on Bluefin's Immutable Linux - FOSS Force —

To be fair, the amount of software available to Gnome Software is fairly complete by anyone’s standards. Given the distro’s immutable status, Bluefin lacks a traditional package manager and primarily utilizes Flatpak for application installation, which ensures that apps are isolated and maintained. It also supports Homebrew for command-line users, a package manager that gets around the distro’s immutable nature by installing applications in the user’s home directory.

Once we got the system where we wanted it, it was time to put Bluefin through its paces. Despite the fact that both of the laptops I use were woefully underpowered at a measly 8 GB RAM apiece, the distro still handled whatever was thrown at it easily, and without overwhelming my hardware. Both web surfing and e-mail use were adequate, and using the installed software worked well, as did web-based apps like Google Drive.