posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 06, 2024



Quoting: Upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Paused Due to 'Critical Bug' - OMG! Ubuntu —

However, those upgrades didn’t go smoothly for everyone who attempted them.

To prevent further headaches, Canonical has decided to pause upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS while its developers work out the kinks.

Yesterday, the ‘noble’ release got edited out of the meta-release-lts file (which Ubuntu systems check to detect new versions), preventing users from upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS through officially-supported methods.

Folks attempting to upgrade, but suddenly finding they couldn’t, were left wondering why.

In reply, Canonical explains that it halted upgrades “due to a critical bug in ubuntu-release-upgrader in the way it’s using the apt solver” (though other recurring issues have been reported on Launchpad and mentioned on social media in the past week).