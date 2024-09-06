Games: Baldur's Gate, GE-Proton, Pest Apocalypse, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Baldur's Gate 3 patch 1.7 is out now with a mod manager, modding toolkit and lots more
Larian Studios still aren't yet finished with Baldur's Gate 3 seeing a huge new update out now, with a few more patches still to come. The developer said that more patches to come will add "both crossplay and photo mode, alongside other fixes and updates" which sounds exciting to bring platforms together.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-13 released bringing in a fix for World of Warcraft
Only a few days after GE-Proton 9-12 was released, GE-Proton 9-13 is out now with a fix for World of Warcraft along with upstream code updates.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Black & White (2001) open source game engine sees a first release
Black & White from Lionhead Studios released originally back in 2001 went on to great reviews, and won various awards. Sadly, it's one game that has also been lost to time but the openblack project plans to revive it with open source.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Try the refreshed demo of Pest Apocalypse a pizza-delivery survivor-like bullet heaven
Pest Apocalypse continues looking great. One I highlighted before and doing so again now due to a brand new demo, bringing vehicular action to the survivor-like bullet hell genre. The update comes as part of the Games from Croatia event on Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get lost in a huge castle in the 2.5D metroidvania 'The Throne' on September 30
Coming with Native Linux support on September 30th is The Throne, a 2.5D styled metroidvania from BeByte. The developer already sent over a key to our Steam Curator, so I'll be taking a look shortly and will have more to say closer to release.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Paradox are bundling four DLCs into Europa Universalis IV free for all players
This sounds like a nice move by Paradox to improve Europa Universalis IV. In October, four DLC packs will be bundled free with the game for all players.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Historic multiplayer shooter Holdfast: Nations At War gets Steam Deck Verified after updates
Set during the Napoleonic Era and WW1, Holdfast: Nations At War blends together both a third and first-person shooter. And, after a bunch of upgrades, it's now Steam Deck Verified too. This means it will also run great on desktop Linux, thanks to Proton.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Exographer is a metroidvania inspired by real science - will be fully Steam Deck playable
Developers SciFunGames have posted an update about their upcoming metroidvania Exographer, noting how well it runs on the Steam Deck. They have no official rating from Valve yet but that's not stopping them.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Popular ARPG 'Last Epoch' to get Steam Deck Verified with a big update on September 19
Last Epoch from Eleventh Hour Games is set for a big v1.1 update with The Imperial Uprising event arriving on September 19th. This will also bump it up to Steam Deck Verified.