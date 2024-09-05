today's howtos
Vitux ☛ How to Install ISPConfig Hosting Control Panel with Apache Web Server on Ubuntu 24.04
ISPConfig is an open-source control panel that allows users to manage multiple servers from a single interface. Designed for Linux-based systems, it enables administrators to handle a wide range of hosting services, including web, email, DNS, and FTP, among others.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Nginx, PHP, MariaDB, and PhpMyAdmin on Arch Linux
But, still, because Arch Linux comes with a core installation with minimal software pre-installed, it can represent a solid base start-up point to install most of the popular network services these days, including LEMP or LAMP, Apache Web Server, Nginx, PHP, SQL databases, Samba, FTP servers, BIND and others, many of them being provided from Arch Linux official repositories and others from AUR.
OSTechNix ☛ Firefox Introduces Hey Hi (AI) Chatbot Integration: Here’s How to Enable and Use it [Ed: Firefox became pure BS, run by people who chase buzzwords instead of science and advancement]
Mozilla introduced Hey Hi (AI) Chatbot integration feature in Firefox. This feature allows users to access and interact with Hey Hi (AI) chatbots directly within the Firefox browser.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install And Manage Packages From Copr Repository In Linux
This article will guide you through using Copr repositories in Linux. You'll learn how to enable them, install packages, and manage your repositories.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Setup SFTP Server on Debian 12
In this guide, we will show you how to setup sftp server on Debian 12 step-by-step.
ML4W Dotfiles 2.9.6 as AUR. Install of HYPRLAND on Arch COSMOS Instance
> Deploy Arch COSMOS Instance via archinstall --advanced with GDM as DM.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Clone a Git Repository to a Specific [Directory]
Git is a popular version control system that helps developers manage their code. When you work with Git, you often need to clone repositories to your local machine.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Change Remote Origin URL in Git
Imagine you are working on a project hosted on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub . Your organization migrates all repositories to GitLab for better integration with its CI/CD tools.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Audacity on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Audacity is a powerful, free, and open-source audio editing software that has become a go-to tool for podcasters, musicians, and audio enthusiasts alike. With its user-friendly interface and extensive features, Audacity allows users to record, edit, and enhance audio files with ease.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Realtek Wifi Drivers on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
If you’re using Ubuntu 24.04 and struggling to get your Realtek wifi adapter working, don’t worry – you’re not alone. Many users face issues when trying to install Realtek wifi drivers on their Ubuntu system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin with Docker Compose
phpMyAdmin is a popular web-based tool for managing MySQL databases. It provides an intuitive graphical interface that simplifies database administration tasks, such as creating tables, executing queries, and managing user permissions. Docker Compose, on the other hand, is a powerful tool for defining and running multi-container Docker applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Change Hostname on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the Hostname on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. A hostname is a label assigned to a device on a network that uniquely identifies it. In Ubuntu, there are three types of hostnames: static, transient, and pretty.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telegram on Debian 12
Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its speed, security, and cross-platform accessibility, has become an essential tool for communication in the GNU/Linux community. With the recent release of Debian 12, many users are eager to learn how to install Telegram on their updated systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nautilus Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04, the latest long-term support release, brings a host of new features and improvements to the popular GNU/Linux distribution. Among the many enhancements, users can significantly boost their productivity by integrating terminal functionality directly into the Nautilus file manager.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Audacity on AlmaLinux 9
Audacity is a popular, free, and open-source audio editor that offers a wide range of features for recording, editing, and enhancing audio files. Its cross-platform availability makes it a versatile tool for users on various operating systems, including GNU/Linux distributions like AlmaLinux 9.
ID Root ☛ How to Completely Remove Flatpak Apps on Linux
In the ever-evolving world of GNU/Linux package management, Flatpak has emerged as a popular solution for distributing and managing applications across various distributions. However, as with any software management system, there comes a time when users need to remove applications.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install phpMyAdmin with Docker Compose
Get phpMyAdmin up & running with Docker effortlessly—our guide provides all the essentials for a quick, smooth setup.
How to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn the commands to install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the terminal and official repository. Opera has been considered one of the fastest Internet browsers in the world for some time now.
How to install Apache Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
Learn the steps and commands to install the latest version of Apache Tomcat on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux to test various Java-based applications… Apache Tomcat is an open-source web server that allows you to run Java web applications.
How to Install Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04 Linux
Learn the steps and commands to install Jenkins software on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble, 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish, or 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux. Jenkins is a software standard in the field of professional software development.